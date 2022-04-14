Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:31 PM
Home Countryside

Vegetable prices skyrocketing in Meherpur

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

A kitchen shop in Gangni Bazar. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Apr 13: Prices of all essentials have gone up in the district, and of these, vegetable prices are skyrocketing.
All vegetables have registered Tk 20-40 per kg.
Fish and meat are registering slightly higher prices. Prices of papaya, cucumber and brinjal are going abnormal in markets. Despite the usual supply, the prices of these items are maintaining higher during this Ramadan. On the occasion of Ramadan, the demand of these items has increased.
Consumers complained, vegetable markets are doing the booming business with rising prices due to lack of effective market surveillance. But administration sources said, necessary steps are being taken to monitor bazaars.
In haats and bazaars including Gangni Bamandi, brinjal was selling at Tk 25-30 per kg before Ramadan. Now it is selling at Tk 60-75.
Even a day before Ramadan, per kg cucumber was selling at Tk 30-40. Now it is selling at Tk 60-70 per kg.
At present, bitter gourd is selling at Tk 120 per kg, okra at Tk 60, Lalshak (Red Spinach) at Tk 50, pointed gourd at Tk 60,  Daataa Shakh at Tk 55, per dozen lemons at Tk 180, green banana at Tk 45, Sajne Daata at Tk 120, cabbage at Tk 55 while  carrot is selling at Tk 60  per kg.
Onion, garlic and potato prices are normal. Local Sukh Sagar onion is selling at Tk 20. Potato is selling at Tk 15-18  per kg, and green chilly is selling at Tk 100 per kg.
Breaching the government price list, edible oil, salt, sugar, gram, spices, and gram flour are selling at slightly higher prices.
Fish and meat prices have increased much. Fish is selling at a higher price of Tk 10-50 per kg from the wholesale to retail level.
President of Meherpur unit Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Rafiqul Alam said, there is no office of the Consumer Rights Protection  Department in Meherpur; an assistant director posted in Chuadanga is occasionally performing additional duty in the district.
He further said, in order to keep the market price stable, frequent market monitoring should continue.
Gangni Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam said, traders have been asked to keep the prices of daily commodities normal during Ramadan; market is also being monitored.
If anyone tries to destabilize the market through syndicating, legal action will be taken, she added.


