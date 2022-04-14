Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondent

Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy

Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy

KHULNA, Apr 13: Cultural activists, artists, singers, poets and city's people become happy to get a new Shilpakala Academy in the heart of the city, at Sher-e-Bangla Road.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on  Wednesday virtually inaugurated modern and beautiful digitalised Shilpakala Academy in eight districts including Khulna from Ganabhaban as chief guest.
In Khulna part,  Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, parliament members of Khulna-5 and Khulna-6 constituencies Naryan Chandra Chanda and Akteruzzaman Babu, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder, freedom f,ighters, leaders of different cultural organizations  and other professional bodies, teachers, poets, journalists, and government officials joined the digital inauguration ceremony programme in the deputy commissioner's conference room.
Poet Husain Billah, also leader of a cultural organization, expressed his gratitude to get a beautiful modern Shilpakala Academy in Khulna.
Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said that cultural activists become very happy to get a new building.
Swapon Kumar Mondal, executive director of Rupantor, a non-government organization, told The Daily Observer, all artists will get opportunity to exercise cultural activities from Khulna Shilpakala Academy.
He also hailed and thanked Prime Minister for giving intensive to poor artists, singer and cultural activists during coronavirus in 2020 and 2021.
Expressing gratitude and satisfaction, Professor Anwarul Kadir, director of Sundarban Academy, told the Observer, Khulna was neglected since long in cultural arena so that there was no  better scope to exercise cultural activities.
Like cultural and professional bodies, leaders, KCC Mayor, Parliament members and Zilla Parishad chairman also lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop Khulna during her government regime.
KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built new 11 building and modernised 15 building of Shilpakala Academy while construction of 16 new building and  modernization of 22 building of Shilpakala Academy now under process across the country.
He also said, Shilpakala Academy was built in 10 upazila as pilot programme out of country's 493 upazilas and construction of 30 upazila cultural centres now under process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students of Narayanganj High School and College
Six nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Bogura
Woman gets life term in drug case
Two murdered in Munshiganj, Barishal
Two poor families get houses at Gafargaon
60 detained on different charges in three districts
Vegetable prices skyrocketing in Meherpur
Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft