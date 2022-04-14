

Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday virtually inaugurated modern and beautiful digitalised Shilpakala Academy in eight districts including Khulna from Ganabhaban as chief guest.

In Khulna part, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, parliament members of Khulna-5 and Khulna-6 constituencies Naryan Chandra Chanda and Akteruzzaman Babu, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder, freedom f,ighters, leaders of different cultural organizations and other professional bodies, teachers, poets, journalists, and government officials joined the digital inauguration ceremony programme in the deputy commissioner's conference room.

Poet Husain Billah, also leader of a cultural organization, expressed his gratitude to get a beautiful modern Shilpakala Academy in Khulna.

Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said that cultural activists become very happy to get a new building.

Swapon Kumar Mondal, executive director of Rupantor, a non-government organization, told The Daily Observer, all artists will get opportunity to exercise cultural activities from Khulna Shilpakala Academy.

He also hailed and thanked Prime Minister for giving intensive to poor artists, singer and cultural activists during coronavirus in 2020 and 2021.

Expressing gratitude and satisfaction, Professor Anwarul Kadir, director of Sundarban Academy, told the Observer, Khulna was neglected since long in cultural arena so that there was no better scope to exercise cultural activities.

Like cultural and professional bodies, leaders, KCC Mayor, Parliament members and Zilla Parishad chairman also lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop Khulna during her government regime.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built new 11 building and modernised 15 building of Shilpakala Academy while construction of 16 new building and modernization of 22 building of Shilpakala Academy now under process across the country.

He also said, Shilpakala Academy was built in 10 upazila as pilot programme out of country's 493 upazilas and construction of 30 upazila cultural centres now under process.













KHULNA, Apr 13: Cultural activists, artists, singers, poets and city's people become happy to get a new Shilpakala Academy in the heart of the city, at Sher-e-Bangla Road.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday virtually inaugurated modern and beautiful digitalised Shilpakala Academy in eight districts including Khulna from Ganabhaban as chief guest.In Khulna part, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, parliament members of Khulna-5 and Khulna-6 constituencies Naryan Chandra Chanda and Akteruzzaman Babu, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder, freedom f,ighters, leaders of different cultural organizations and other professional bodies, teachers, poets, journalists, and government officials joined the digital inauguration ceremony programme in the deputy commissioner's conference room.Poet Husain Billah, also leader of a cultural organization, expressed his gratitude to get a beautiful modern Shilpakala Academy in Khulna.Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said that cultural activists become very happy to get a new building.Swapon Kumar Mondal, executive director of Rupantor, a non-government organization, told The Daily Observer, all artists will get opportunity to exercise cultural activities from Khulna Shilpakala Academy.He also hailed and thanked Prime Minister for giving intensive to poor artists, singer and cultural activists during coronavirus in 2020 and 2021.Expressing gratitude and satisfaction, Professor Anwarul Kadir, director of Sundarban Academy, told the Observer, Khulna was neglected since long in cultural arena so that there was no better scope to exercise cultural activities.Like cultural and professional bodies, leaders, KCC Mayor, Parliament members and Zilla Parishad chairman also lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to develop Khulna during her government regime.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built new 11 building and modernised 15 building of Shilpakala Academy while construction of 16 new building and modernization of 22 building of Shilpakala Academy now under process across the country.He also said, Shilpakala Academy was built in 10 upazila as pilot programme out of country's 493 upazilas and construction of 30 upazila cultural centres now under process.