Man killed in Barishal road mishap

BARISHAL, Apr 13: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 32, son of Lalmia Hawlader, a resident of Chhoygram Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district. He was the owner of a shop at Chhoygram Bazar.

The injured person is Nazrul Islam, a labourer.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Delwar went to Barishal City to buy goods for his shop on Monday. He was returning to his shop at Chhoygram Bazar riding by a pickup van in the evening.

At that time, the pickup van hit hard a standing a covered van from behind after losing its control over the steering in Rahmatpur Kamini Pump area of Babuganj Upazila, which left Delwar and Nazrul critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Later, Delwar succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy. However, the pickup van driver went into hiding soon after the incident.

Ward Master Abul Kalam confirmed the matter.









