First death anniv of FF Azad observed

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Apr 13: The first death anniversary of Freedom Fighter Azad Uddin Chowdhury, former mayor of Ramgoti Municipality and vice-president of upazila Awami League, was observed in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

On this occasion, a Milad Mahfil has been arranged at Haris Master Mosque adjacent to Ramgoti Upazila Parishad after Johr prayer. Relatives and well-wishers attended the Mahfil.

Azad Uddin Chowdhury is known as landless leader at Char Alexandar. He was born on August 15 in 1956. He died of Covid-19 in 2021.









