Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Home Countryside

Unplanned BMDA bridge being built at Baraigram

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The unplanned BMDA bridge being built at Baraigram. photo: observer

The unplanned BMDA bridge being built at Baraigram. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 13: Within a half kilometre of distance, a third foot-over bridge is being built in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
Locals said, the bridge is being built in an unplanned way. It is being raised without link roads. Besides, already there are two bridges along both sides of the third bridge. These are enough for local communication.
"Nobody will give their land space for raising link roads for the third bridge," they added.    
The bridge is being made over the Boral River in the middle of Joari and Mandalpara areas in the upazila. It is located adjacent to Joari Bazar.
Locals have expressed their anger over the unplanned bridge. Demanding stopping of the bridge, they have complained in written to the head office of the BMDA and Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).   
The 50ft foot-over bridge is being constructed at about Tk 42 lakh under Barigram Regional Office of the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).   
A visit on Tuesday found the bridge-base being raised; some bricks, stones, sand, and cement were seen piled on one side; a narrow walkway was seen in the north side; but the south side was found without road. In the south side, there are banana orchards, a 50-year old mango grove on 80 bighas of land, and several families along the river bank.
A local Rashidul Islam said, the bridge is being built between two bridges within only 250-metre gap; and it is being built without roads. "We don't need it unnecessarily; it is waste of government money," he added.   
A farmer of Notabaria Village Rabiul Karim said, despite two side-by-side bridges, the third one is being built in an unplanned way without roads. "Here no owners will give land for raising roads. So it is nothing but misuse of government money," he added.  
Assistant Engineer of Baraigram Regional Office of the BMDA Abul Kalam Azad said, though there is no road in south side of the river, its north side has road. "We wanted to raise the bridge for public interest. But if they don't want, we will not build it."


