Nearly 100 Ukraine heritage sites damaged

PARIS, Apr 13: Almost 100 cultural and religious sites in Ukraine have sustained damage since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nation's cultural agency UNESCO said on Wednesday.

The estimate represents a near doubling of the previous number UNESCO issued two weeks ago as concern grows over the consequences of the assault for Ukrainian cultural heritage. "The mark of 100 damaged or totally destroyed sites will be reached on Thursday or Friday -- we are at 98 sites and monuments listed in eight regions of the country," Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of world heritage at UNESCO, said. -AFP







