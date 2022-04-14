Video
Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Apr 13: As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares - the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks by a disturbed stranger. The city's new mayor vowed to "make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway     system."
But commuters Tuesday morning faced an attack that evoked many riders' deepest fears. A rush-hour train car filled with smoke as it pulled into a Brooklyn station. Gunshots - at least 33 of them - rang out, wounding at least 10 people.
Frightened riders fled, and so did the gunman, who remained at large Wednesday.
Much is still unknown about the attack, including whether it was an act of terrorism. At a Tuesday evening press conference, authorities said they were looking for Frank R. James, 62, who they say rented a van linked to the shooting.
It was a searing reminder of the city's unyielding battle with gun violence and the specter of terror-like attacks that hangs over New York City - and particularly the subway system that is its transportation backbone.
Police and security officials have made many attempts to harden the city against such attacks, putting officers on trains and platforms, installing cameras and even doing rare spot checks for weapons on passengers entering some stations.
Yet the sprawling system, with nearly 500 stations, largely remains like the city streets themselves: Too big to guard and too busy to completely secure.
Public officials say the subway system is crucial to the city's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many New Yorker avoiding mass transit during its peak. Typical daily subway ridership fell from 5.5 million riders to less than a tenth of that.
But as more people return to offices, ridership is increasing. On Monday, estimated ridership was 3.1 million, according to the MTA, which operates the system.
With the gunman still on the loose, commuters like Julia Brown had little choice but to keep riding the rails.
"It's the only way to get home - other than the express bus and then another bus and then another bus," Brown, who works in Manhattan, said just hours after the attack. "I lived through 9/11. I lived through the blackout. You just have to be as safe as you can, and just be mindful around your environment."
Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a photo on social media showing her riding a train after the shooting, and Mayor Eric Adams vowed to keep fighting to make the system safe.
"We're going to double down on our patrol strength," the mayor told CBS News on Tuesday.    -AP


