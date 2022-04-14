Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic 'runs out of gas' in Monte Carlo defeat

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

MONTE CARLO, APR 13: Novak Djokovic said he "ran out of gas" as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The world number one went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance.
"I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly," said Djokovic, whose only other appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches.
"I didn't like the way I felt physically in the third (set). I just ran out of gas completely.
"Just couldn't really stay in the rally with him. If you can't stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it's mission impossible."
Djokovic admitted his absence from most events had been "difficult, mentally and emotionally" but said he was "moving on" ahead of his return at a tournament he won in 2013 and 2015.
Davidovich Fokina had lost both previous meetings to Djokovic in straight sets, in Rome and at the Tokyo Olympics last season, but he raced into a 4-1 lead and took the first set.
The Spaniard surged 3-0 ahead in the second only for Djokovic to win five of the next six games and serve for the set at 5-4.
He failed to do so at the first attempt but recovered in the tie-break to force a decider.
Davidovich Fokina broke to start the third set as Djokovic double faulted, and there was no way back this time for the top seed and 20-time Grand Slam champion.
"I always believed that I could come back and win the match, and I stayed there even though a lot of things were against me in terms of how I felt on the court," said Djokovic.
"Game-wise, physically I was just far from my best."
"Of course in those types of conditions and circumstances, then you have to really work two times more than you normally would," he added.
"I expected this match to be a really tough match, a physical battle, and that's what it was. Unfortunately I'm on the shorter end of the stick, and my week ends here."
It marks the first time Djokovic has lost his opening match at a tournament since falling to Martin Klizan at Barcelona four years ago.
He has not gone beyond the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo since 2015.
"I knew a few days ago when I spoke to you that it's going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay," said Djokovic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA launches its own football streaming platform
Barcelona in need of rare European home victory against Frankfurt
Djokovic 'runs out of gas' in Monte Carlo defeat
Benzema sinks brave Chelsea in extra time as Real Madrid reach semi-finals
Villarreal stun Bayern to reach Champions League semi-finals
Archery's national youth trial held
Ravindra Jadeja's wife overwhelmed
Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft