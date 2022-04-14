Archery's national youth trial held

The national youth trial-1 was held at the archery training centre of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

This is the first of three youth trials. In the first trial, 33 archers took part in two categories in the recurve and compound division.

Among them, Abdur Rahman Alif of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) emerged top scoring 658 and Sagar Islam (BKSP) finished second scoring 654 in the recurve men's section in the under-18 category.

While in the recurve women's section in the under-18 category, Famida Sultana Nisha (BKSP) emerged top first with a score of 617 and Umaya Ching Marma finished second with a score of 611.

In the compound men's section of under-18 category, Asif Mahmud (BKSP) emerged top with a score of 675 and Sree Tapu Roy finished second with a score of 764.

In the compound women's section of under-18 category, Urmi Khatun (BKSP) emerged top with a score of 655.

In the under-21 category of recurve men's section, Mishad Pradhan (BKSP) emerged top with a score of 631 and Afzal Hossain (Bangladesh Ansar) finished second with a score of 629.

In the under-21 category of recurve section, Diya Siddique (BKSP) emerged top with a score of 643 and Mosammat Rabeya Khatun (Bangladesh Air Force) finished second with a score of 519.

In the under-21 category of compound men's section, Himu Bachar emerged top with a score of 688 and Yasser Arafat (BKSP) finished second with a score of 664.

While in the under-21 category of compound women's section, Lamia Islam (Bangladesh Ansar) emerged top with a score of 664 and Puspita Zaman (BKSP) came second with a score of 653.

Meanwhile, the first trial will be held today (Thursday) with the aim of forming teams for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games and the 19th Asian Games. -BSS











