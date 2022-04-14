Video
Ravindra Jadeja's wife overwhelmed

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Bipin Dani

Ravindra Jadeja has dedicated the first victory of his CSK team (Chennai Super Kings) in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) to his wife Rivaba.  The wife is over the moon.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Rajkot on Wednesday afternoon, she said, "I never imagined this dedication would come to me. I am indeed overwhelmed".
This is Jadeja's first year as captain in the IPL.
"It's my 1st ever victory as captain, I dedicate it to my wife because the first victory is always special", Jadeja had said at the presentation.
Jadeja could not contribute with the bat in this match against Royal Challengers  Bangalore.
"I have absolutely no regrets about this. Ravi, as I call him, tried his best to hit the sixer but could not succeed. This happens in the game and one should not think too much on this',  she added.
Jadeja was out on the very first ball he faced.
"Apart from his captaincy,  my husband's overall performance can't be ignored. His bowling was good (he took three wickets), fielding was good as usual. Can't cry over his batting".  "I am proud of him and wish him more and more success in future".
The wife did not wish to comment on possibilities of  Jadeja leading the Indian team in future.
"It is too early to say on leading the Indian team and I don't want to say more at this stage on this. Let him enjoy the game as a captain in the IPL and player in the Indian team".
Unlike a few other players' wives, Rivaba is not in Mumbai to be with her husband.
Rivaba Jadeja, known as Riva Solanki prior to her marriage in 2016, is a Mechanical Engineering graduate now politically connected.
"I am very busy with several social projects and am not with my husband".  "I have to look after my 3-year-old daughter (Nidhyana) and hardly get time to travel on tours".


