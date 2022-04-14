Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022
Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, APR 13: Iran announced Wednesday that it will waive visa fees for spectators of the 2022 World Cup finals, as it hopes to attract some of the football fans flocking to nearby Qatar.
"The cabinet agreed to make visas free for spectators of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar who wish to visit Iran," tweeted the spokesman of the Iranian government, Ali Bahadori-Jahromi.
"This decision aims to encourage tourists to visit Iran during the World Cup and boost the tourism industry there," he added.
This comes after Qatari Transport Minister Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti on Sunday and Monday visited Iran's Kish island and signed six cooperation agreements, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.
Kish, a 92 square kilometre (35 square mile) resort island with white sand beaches, is a 40-minute flight or six-hour boat ride from Doha.    -AFP


