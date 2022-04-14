Video
Dhaka Abahani to face Mohun Bagan in playoff

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Sports Reporter

Dhaka Abahani will meet ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup Playoff Stage (South) on 19 April in Kolkata, India for a spot in the main phase of the competition.
The Kolkata club stunned Sri Lanka's Blue Star FC by 5-0 goals in their Preliminary Stage Round-2 (South) qualifier on Tuesday after which the club gained entry to the playoff stage.
Earlier, Dhaka Abahani got a ticket to the playoff when the team was awarded a walkover after opponent Maldives Club Valencia did not come to play against the Dhaka boys in the preliminary round-1 match scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Sylhet.  
It was learned that Club Valencia did not come to Bangladesh to play in the AFC Cup qualifiers due to its continuing financial problems. The club had to cancel the air tickets to Dhaka at the last minute.
However, the team going to win the playoff match next week will confirm a spot in the Group D of the AFC Cup final stage. In the same group, Bangladesh league champion Bashundhara Kings, India champion Gokulam Kerala FC and the Maldives Maziya Sports and Recreation Club had already confirmed spots. They got direct tickets as the country's champions while the others are trying to get tickets for winning the playoffs.
For the last time, Dhaka Abahani and Mohun Bagan faced each other in the 2017 AFC Cup in Dhaka. That match witnessed a 1-1 tie.


