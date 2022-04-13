Video
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a foreign remittance disbursement agreement with Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) for prompt and safe remittance services for Bangladeshi expatriates recently. Under this agreement all 383 branches of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank will be able to disburse inward foreign remittance received from different part of the world through NCC Bank, says a press release.
In presence of Md. Raisul Alam Mondal, former Senior Secretary and Chairman of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Ltd.
Md. Abdul Mannan, Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Besides, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services of NCC Bank Ltd. and Md. Abul Kalam, DGM, ICT Department and Md. Lutfar Rahman, AGM, Dhaka Corporate Branch of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank along with other senior executives of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.
Mentionable that NCC Bank is disbursing foreign remittance safely, quickly and conveniently through its 125 branches and 06 Upa-shakhas along with 900 branches of TMSS, 256 branches of Karmasangsthan Bank, 250 branches of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank and 89 branches of Probashi Kallyan Bank received from Bangladeshi expatriates working across the globe.


