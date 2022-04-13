Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD

AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has announced the launch of contactless debit and prepaid cards at a city hotel on Tuesday.
At the launching ceremony, Md. Mezbaul Haque, General Manager, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, was present as the Chief Guest and Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, was virtually present at the event.
Farman R. Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Al-Arafah Islami Bank; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; Senior Executives from both organizations as well as Senior Representatives from Bangladesh Bank were also present at the ceremony.
The contactless debit and prepaid card will allow cardholders to simply tap the card in front of a card reader or POS terminal to complete the transaction, thereby eliminating the need for swiping or inserting the card into the terminal. The service makes the payments process for customers faster, easier and more convenient than ever before. For debit & prepaid card, according to Bangladesh Bank's guidelines, the maximum amount allowed for a contactless card transaction is fixed at BDT 3,000.
Cardholders can make secure domestic online payments and withdraw cash 24/7 from thousands of ATMs' situated across the country. Cardholders can also avail all of Mastercard's BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel-stay offers, dining, and lifestyle offers at over 5500 partner outlets in Bangladesh.
Farman R. Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said, "Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited takes pride in collaborating with Mastercard to introduce its first Islami debit card. We strongly believe that the card's value propositions will facilitate transactions for our valued cardholders"
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh said, "Mastercard is delighted to partner with Al-Arafah Islami Bank to launch the first contactless debit and prepaid card. The launch is in line with Mastercard's commitment towards bringing smooth, faster and safer payment solutions for its consumers and the launch of contactless debit and prepaid cards is a significant step in support of Bangladesh Bank's recent move to increase adoption of contactless cards in the country."
The event was attended by a large number of guests and media personnel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft