Stocks continue fall on selling spree

Stocks continued to fall on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares to avoid further losses pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, fell by 64.49 points or 0.97 per cent to 6,574 while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 20.26 points to 2,431 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 11.87 points to 1,442 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was at Tk 5.32 billion, down 4.50 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.57 billion. Market analysts said the investors are struggling with a lack of confidence amid persistent volatility in the market.

Prices of more than 89 per cent traded issues declined, as out of 378 issues traded, 337 declined, 18 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 145 points to 19,349 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 87 points to 11,608 at close.

Of the issues traded, 219 declined, 26 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 4.57 million shares and mutual fund units while a turnover was Tk 135 million.







