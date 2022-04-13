Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue fall on selling spree

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to fall on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares to avoid further losses pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, fell by 64.49 points or 0.97 per cent to 6,574 while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 20.26 points to 2,431 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 11.87 points to 1,442 at the close of the trading.
Turnover was at Tk 5.32 billion, down 4.50 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.57 billion. Market analysts said the investors are struggling with a lack of confidence amid persistent volatility in the market.
Prices of more than 89 per cent traded issues declined, as out of 378 issues traded, 337 declined, 18 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 145 points to 19,349 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 87 points to 11,608 at close.
Of the issues traded, 219 declined, 26 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 4.57 million shares and mutual fund units while a turnover was Tk 135 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft