Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

JERUSALEM, April 12: As Europe aims to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel because of the Ukraine invasion, Israel hopes to help fill the gap with gas from its offshore reserves.
EU states remain divided on the time scale, but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the bloc hopes to phase out its dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027.
Israel could build one or more pipelines, potentially via Greece or Turkey, or increase the quantity of gas piped to Egypt to be liquified and shipped off, say officials and experts.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said after a recent visit to Athens that "the war in Ukraine stands to change the structure of the European and Middle Eastern energy market".
"We are also examining additional economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy market."
The Jewish state has worked for years to create gas export routes, with mixed results so far.
Turkey, whose ties with Israel have recently thawed after over a decade of rupture, has expressed new interest in a pipeline, and its energy minister is expected in Israel in the coming weeks.
During the years of diplomatic alienation from Turkey, Israel signed an accord with Greece and Cyprus in 2020 aiming to build the EastMed pipeline through those two countries from Israel to Europe.
Turkey opposed the project, and a senior US diplomat said last week it would be too expensive and take too long to build.
Energy Minister Karine Elharrar also hailed the potential for gas sales to Europe, telling the French Association of Defence Journalists that "we have the ability and we will try to do as much as we can".
With both Greece and its regional rival Turkey vying to be the conduit for the gas, Israel would have to tread carefully amid the regional alliances it wishes to uphold and strengthen.
Major gas finds in the eastern Mediterranean -- nearly 1,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) -- have in the past decade turned Israel from a natural gas importer into an exporter.
It now sells small quantities from its two major offshore fields, Leviathan and Tamar, to Egypt and Jordan.
Israel's domestic consumption over the next three decades would leave some 600 bcm available for export, said opposition lawmaker Yuval Steinitz, Israel's energy minister until last year.
"In 2016 the pipeline to Turkey was examined, including with Turkey and commercial companies," said Orit Ganor, director of natural gas international trade at Israel's energy ministry.
"The project didn't reach fruition mainly due to economic reasons."
Ganor said "the EastMed pipeline is still an option, and the company advancing it, Poseidon, is in the final stages of geophysical and geotechnical surveys of the pipe's route in our waters and those of Greece and Cyprus".
No financing has been secured for the project, which Steinitz said would cost about $6 billion and take around four years to complete.
He said there was also agreement with Cairo on a seabed pipeline from Leviathan to Egypt's liquification plants that would allow for greater exports to Europe.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft