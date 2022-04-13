Video
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Salextra is unveiling new camera phone Motorola G31 during Eid Festival. The Phone will exclusively launch only at Salextra and Daraz online shop on April 13 at 9:00 pm. A special discount will be offered till seven days from the launch, says a press release.
 The phone comes with two color Baby Blu and Minarel Grey and two variant. The official Price of 4/64 GB variant will be  BDT 18,999. But the discount price of the first seven days will be BDT 16,999. The official price of another variant 8/128 GB will be BDT 21,999. It's discount price will be BDT 19,699.
 Motorola G31 Phone has 50 MP Quad Function camera and a 13 MP front camera. The Quad Pixel technology of the phone allows very good performance in any light. It has 6.4 inch FHD+ Amoled Display and 5000 mah battery with 20w charger. The phone has used Mediatek Helio G85 Ultra Responsive Processor. User will get good performance while watching movie, chatting or when take picture as the processor use Hyper engine gaming technology.
 Besides it's ThinkShield technology protects the data of the phone from malware, phishing and other threats.


