Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:26 AM
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Muhammad Ibrahim

Muhammad Ibrahim

Muhammad Ibrahim has been promoted as Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh on 6th April 2022. He has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority of the Prime Minister's Office.
The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a gazette notification in this regard last Wednesday effective from April 11 last, according to a press release.
Muhammad Ibrahim is a member of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) since April 1993. Prior to this appointment, he was working in the Local Government Division as Additional Secretary.
Apart from serving in various ministries and in field administration, he has served a term in Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, Bahrain as First Secretary. He has 29 years of experience in working with public policies, especially on local government, overseas employment, health, water and sanitation.
Muhammad Ibrahim has a Masters degree in Health Economics from the Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka and the Centre for Health Economics, University of York in the UK. Muhammad Ibrahim enjoys travelling and plays cricket and golf. History, diplomacy, economics and aviation are his areas of interest.


« PreviousNext »

