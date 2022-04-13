Video
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022
Home Business

All IT enabled services to get export incentives: BB

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Correspondent

IT enabled services (ITES) based products exporters do not need to be any association or group members to get export incentives. Export based product services is enough to be for getting incentives.
Bangladesh Bank in this regard has clarified the matter in a circular on Tuesday. It said all members and non-members of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and the Bangladesh Association of Call Centers and Outsourcing (BACCO) would receive cash assistance in exchange for exporting ITES services under the existing system.
Earlier, Bangladesh Bank made it easy to get cash assistance for exporting ITES products up to five thousand dollars. As a result, import-related references are not required to receive cash assistance as per the Tele Transfer (TT) message.
However, the central bank has met some conditions. The conditions are that the Department of Information and Communication Technology must have proper documentation to conduct export activities through a recognized international marketplace.
In case of electronic contract with the marketplace, the exporting firm is to provide web link to related bank branch. At the same time the bank branch has to collect and verify the information about the software and ITES export activities through the international marketplace along with the web link.


