

Huawei holds seeds for future Bangladesh' roadshow at KUET

The roadshow is part of the monthlong initiatives of the leading global ICT infrastructure and solutions provider, says a press release.

At the event, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shaifur Rahman, Head of Department of EEE, KUET; other faculty members of KUET and Md. Taufiqur Rahman, Senior Manager, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited were present at the event.

From the beginning of April 2022, the registration is open and aspiring STEM (Science, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics) students. They can now register for taking part in 'Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh' at free of cost by contacting their university departments.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shaifur Rahman, Head of Department of EEE, KUET said, "Students get wide range of training and technological orientation in the training sessions from Huawei. There are opportunities for them to get a detail overview of telecommunication networks, key technologies in ICT, 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing, etc. In addition to that, their leadership capabilities will be improved. In my opinion Seeds for the Future is doing a very good job to groom our students in the ICT sector. I thank Huawei for taking such initiatives."

Md. Taufiqur Rahman, Senior Manager, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited said, "We are aware that access to education is vital for creating opportunities that support sustainable and fair development. Every year, we have been arranging Seeds For The Future Program in Bangladesh from 2014. This is an initiative that aims to help cultivate young talent, ensuring that the tech-savvy and change-resilient young people have the skills and mindsets needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future."

It is mentionable that 'Seeds for the Future' is Huawei's flagship CSR programme dedicated to top STEM students worldwide and is meant for inspiring ICT talent. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this program has been nurturing ICT talents since its inception and is quite popular among academics as well as students. This year, Huawei will be organizing the event for the eighth time.

This Year University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), will take part in this exclusive program. The roadshow will gradually be held at other universities based on the feasibility of both universities and Huawei.







