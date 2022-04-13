Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mamunur Rashid new AMD of Index Group

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Mamunur Rashid new AMD of Index Group

Mamunur Rashid new AMD of Index Group

Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA has been recently promoted as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of X-Index Companies (Index Group).
Prior to his promotion he was DMD of the company. At the present he is serving as President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).
Mamun is serving as Member of the Board of Directors of several sister concern of X-Index Companies. He is also serving as the Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman at West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd- An enterprise of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Vice President of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and exporters Association (BCMEA) and the Governing Body member of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber & Commerce Industry (FBCCI).
He also served in Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation (BSEC), Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, BRAC-Aarong, Rahimafrooz, Summit Power Ltd, Sheba Phone, Kazi Farms Group in different capacities.
Mamun earned B.Com & M.Com degrees in 1987 & 1989 respectively. He secured First Class 2nd position and First Class 4th position in B.Com and M.Com degrees respectively under the University of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft