

Mamunur Rashid new AMD of Index Group

Prior to his promotion he was DMD of the company. At the present he is serving as President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

Mamun is serving as Member of the Board of Directors of several sister concern of X-Index Companies. He is also serving as the Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman at West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd- An enterprise of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Vice President of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and exporters Association (BCMEA) and the Governing Body member of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber & Commerce Industry (FBCCI).

He also served in Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation (BSEC), Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, BRAC-Aarong, Rahimafrooz, Summit Power Ltd, Sheba Phone, Kazi Farms Group in different capacities.

Mamun earned B.Com & M.Com degrees in 1987 & 1989 respectively. He secured First Class 2nd position and First Class 4th position in B.Com and M.Com degrees respectively under the University of Dhaka.



















