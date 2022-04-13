Video
Minister offers Eid Salami worth TK 11 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Customers have a chance of winning a maximum of Tk 11 lakh in cash prize with purchase of Minister products.  There is also a guaranteed gift on purchase of every products. This offer will continue till the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. Customers can avail this offer through online and as well as in Minister showrooms, says a press release.
Meanwhile, to help with the worries of the old AC and electricity bill, Minister is running an 'exchange' offer on the AC where the customer can replace the old AC and buy a new one with 30% discount.
Minister's AC has energy-saving inverter technology, 12-year compressor guarantee from Japanese brand Panasonic. There is also the opportunity to buy Minister's AC in easy installments with 0% down payment. Moreover, Minister Human Care and cleaning products are available online and any nearby markets. Welcoming the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, Minister Group's Head of Brand and Communication KMG Kibria said, "We have come up with this offer on all our products on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will continue throughout the month of Ramadan.


