Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:25 AM
GP brings sports world to customers thru MyGP app

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

With its nationwide 4G network coverage, the leading tech service provider, and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone (GP) has enabled sports-lovers to enjoy the broadcasts of various sports tournaments through its flagship app, MyGP.
This seamless user integration has ultimately transformed the app into "The Home of Sports" among all apps and platforms available locally to view cricket, football, wrestling, and other popular sports arrangements online.
Till now, MyGP has partnered with popular platforms like Rabbitholebd, Bioscope and Livetech to stream major sports events, i.e.: - English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Bangladesh national cricket team matches, IPL, WWE, women's cricket and tennis tournaments including Australian Open, French Open and US Open.  MyGP users can watch this premium or free content using mobile data and Wi-Fi. Subscription for premium content can be purchased through buying packs or using mobile balance.
MyGP has been a one-stop solution for accessing Grameenphone services since its launch in 2016, playing an active role in digital inclusion. With the addition of more and more features over the years, the app has been providing simplified solutions to users on the go. 11 million-plus monthly active users on the official MyGP app enjoy a wide range of services.


