Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:25 AM
Home Business

BD’s Bongo, India’s Chingari App tie up to extend video entertainment

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Chingari App and Bongo have teamed up for their future endeavors. Chingari powered by GARI is India's No.1 short-video app, focusing on providing value to consumers and content developers.
From 2013 till the present, Bongo won the hearts of 180 million people with its freemium & premium Bangla content around the globe. They have managed a network of YouTube channels and influencers in 5 countries with over 500 Channels and 83+ million subscribers in the network and a reach of over 210 million unique viewers a month.
Chingari App is known for its entertaining and unique short-videos that are enjoyed by 150M+ users across India. The amazing and premium content generated on Chingari by its creators in different languages, helps the app reach out to and entertain a wider audience base across the country with relevant and fresh content.
The app has already gained immense popularity amongst the youth & become the number 1 short-video platform since its inception, reports  Indian Education Diary.
"We plan to bring forth absolute entertainment with original content, local & international Drama series, movies, shorts, live channels with talented renowned & new independent content creators as well as create unique opportunity to display under OTT Platforms, YouTube, etc., as well as promote them at the highest level", Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, Chief Content Officer, Bongo, stated.
 "Our goal is to build a foolproof ecosystem that will bring multi-genre digital content creator who will engage all sectors of the audience through researching their taste of contents, behaviour patterns & market demand that we Bongo and Chingari become mutually benefited, as Chingari is one of the fastest-growing social networking platforms," he continued.
Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App said, "Our partnership with Bongo is yet another step towards adding premium content on our app for our users. Bangla movies are known for its creative and rich content quotient, and we hope that the viewers will enjoy the Bangla content that will be shared by Bongo on Chingari App."
Sumit further said, "This partnership demonstrates Chingari's commitment to providing content that is in line with the preferences of the Indian audience. We are hoping that these high-impact collaborations and initiatives will assist us in attracting more audiences and help users create engaging and multilingual content for the entertainment of our viewers."


