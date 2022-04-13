BSTI begins issuing halal certificates

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) started issuing halal certificates for food and other products.

At the certificate hand over function, Director General of the organization Md Nazrul Anwar said the country has taken the initiative as a member of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIC), the halal certification body of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, said a press release on Monday.

He informed that Bangladesh has adopted the international standards related to halal products (BDS OIC / SMIIC 1: 2021, BDS OIC / SMIIC 2: 2021 and BDS OIC / SMIIC 24: 2021).

Besides, expanding the export of domestic products has worked as a motivation behind issuing halal certificates, he added.

The products of three companies under Olympic Industries were awarded halal certificates today. The products ranged from Wafer biscuits, lozenges, plain cakes and toffees to instant noodles and chips or crackers. BSS



















