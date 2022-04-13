Video
Huawei to modernize Banglalink network

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Correspondent

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Huawei for modernizing its network across the country.
Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, and Pan Junfeng, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a signing ceremony in Banglalink Head Office, Dhaka.
Also present at the ceremony were Huseyin Turker, Chief Technology and Information Officer; Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, Network Service Management Director; K M Zakaria, Procurement & Supply Chain Director from Banglalink; and Kevin Xu, Chief Technical Officer; Tao Guangyao, Chief Operating Officer; and Mizanur Rahman Khan Choudhury, Account Director from Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.
Under the agreement, Huawei's advanced network equipment and technology infrastructure will be utilized in Banglalink network to expand its 4G coverage and enhance network capacity over the next five years. Banglalink has recently increased its total spectrum holding to 80MHz, which will be instrumental in its nationwide 4G expansion effort as well.
Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is currently undertaking a network modernization drive to ensure faster internet and quality digital services across the country. We are happy to have a world-class technology services provider like Huawei as our partner in this effort. I am confident that with their technical support and newly acquired spectrum, we shall be able to reach our target of making double-digit growth."
Pan Junfeng, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh), said, "Huawei has been working in Bangladesh shoving the ICT development of Bangladesh for more than 23 years. We are delighted to be a part of Banglalink's endeavor to upgrade its network capacity. Our advanced network solutions will give an impetus to their effort in this regard. This agreement is going to result in better network experiences at their customers' end."  
Banglalink is set to build around 3,000 new towers this year as part of its commitment to providing high-quality 4G services in all regions of the country.






