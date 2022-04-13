Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Budget needs realistic expenditure plan for pandemic recovery: CPD

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has urged the government to prepare a realistic budget with a clear implementation pathway for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.
The CPD, a think tank and research organization, also gave some recommendations for the budget focusing on the country's graduation to a developing economy by 2026, budget implementation structure strengthening and budget allocation based on risk factors and their recovery plan.
The CPD disclosed its budget recommendation at a press conference, held at CPD's office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
Dr. Fahmida Khatun, CPD's Executive Director, read out the budget proposals, while professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguish fellow of CPD, Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director and Towfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow, replied to queries from reporters about the recommendations. The CPD stressed on reforming the overall tax-revenue sector both in technological advancement and institutional capability and set a unified tax system along with justifying tax exemption facilities.
After graduation, Bangladesh will face a challenge on imposing import duty, which is needed to adjust in the revenue earning plan in line with the post-LDC situation.
The CPD urged more transparency, institutional accountability in public expenditure along with in general accessibility in the data of public expenditure to ensure good governance.
Export incentive sector needs to reform with a unified system so that the real eligible sector can only get the incentives.
The CPD urged to increase budget expenditure in education, agriculture sector, children and women health development to build a healthy and developed nation by 2030.
The budget recommendations have also focused on increasing allocation for social safety nets in phases for pandemic recovery and global impact of food price hike.
The recommendations said that the marginal people are very much suffering due to the pandemic, while food inflation pushing price hike makes their life miserable further.
The fixed income group and marginal people would face nutrition problems if the food becomes costlier as their income was affected by the pandemic and it is not resilient so far. The budget needs to set incentives for marginal people in different shapes like subsidies in food prices.
The think tank proposed a stable exchange rate of Bangladesh Taka with US dollar as it impacted both the price hike of commodities in the domestic market and increased the price of industrial production cost.
Appreciating the government strategy of pandemic recovery, CPD said the government policy is right but implementation is complex and sometimes delay the process of distribution.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft