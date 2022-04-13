BB sets minimum 25pc LC margin for non-essential imports

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday asked all commercial banks to slap at least 25 per cent margin on opening import letters of credit L/C for luxurious items.

The central bank in a circular in this connection said such measure is important to contain the massive growth of imports amid erosion of the country's reserve. In July-February of FY22, the country's import skyrocketed by $17.31 billion to $54.38 billion from $37.07 billion in the same period of FY21.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO)-2022 projected that the country's current account deficit would significantly increase in FY22. It said that the country's remittance fall and import growth might widen its current account deficit to 2.7 per cent of GDP in FY22 from 0.9 per cent of GDP in FY21.

The central bank restrictive measure on luxury import thus aims at keeping the current account deficit under control. The country's reserves dropped below $46 billion in March 2022 after reaching $48 billion in August 2021.

Prior to the imposition of the minimum margin at 25 per cent, the BB had permitted banks to open LCs even at zero margin. The new BB circular said the global trade situation had prompted the BB to take the initiative for proper money and credit management.

The minimum margin rate would not be however applicable for import of essential food items, lifesaving drugs, and to imports of local, export-oriented and agriculture sector.

However, the central bank's previous instruction on keep the L/C margin at minimum or at zero margin for the import of essential commodities remains in place. A BB official said the central bank was in a fix to contain the massive import surge as the depreciation of taka would fuel inflation.

BB is therefore trying to keep the exchange rate stable by slapping high L/C margin on luxurious items. The official, however, said BB's instruction would be discouraging for import of such commodities on credit. If such items are imported without credit, BB's latest instruction would be effective in containing import of luxurious items, he said.

To check import of luxurious items without credit, the government may take initiatives to slap high import duties on luxurious items and it would be more effective than the BB's instruction, he said.

Due to high import spending, the country's trade deficit stood at $22.31 billion in July-February of FY22 from $12.36 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The amount was almost the same as the country's trade deficit in the entire FY21. In July-February, Bangladesh's current account deficit reached $12.83 billion against $825 million surplus in the same period of the previous year. The decline in remittance inflow in FY22 created added pressure on the country's reserve situation.

Remittance, another major source of the country's foreign exchange reserves, dropped by 17.74 per cent or $3.3 billion on year-on-year basis in the July-March period of FY22.











