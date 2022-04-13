Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB sets minimum 25pc LC margin for non-essential imports

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday asked all commercial banks to slap at least 25 per cent margin on opening import letters of credit L/C for luxurious items.
The central bank in a circular in this connection said such measure is important to contain the massive growth of imports amid erosion of the country's reserve. In July-February of FY22, the country's import skyrocketed by $17.31 billion to $54.38 billion from $37.07 billion in the same period of FY21.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO)-2022 projected that the country's current account deficit would significantly increase in FY22. It said that the country's remittance fall and import growth might widen its current account deficit to 2.7 per cent of GDP in FY22 from 0.9 per cent of GDP in FY21.
The central bank restrictive measure on luxury import thus aims at keeping the current account deficit under control. The country's reserves dropped below $46 billion in March 2022 after reaching $48 billion in August 2021.
Prior to the imposition of the minimum margin at 25 per cent, the BB had permitted banks to open LCs even at zero margin.  The new BB circular said the global trade situation had prompted the BB to take the initiative for proper money and credit management.
The minimum margin rate would not be however applicable for import of essential food items, lifesaving drugs, and to imports of local, export-oriented and agriculture sector.
However, the central bank's previous instruction on keep the L/C margin at minimum or at zero margin for the import of essential commodities remains in place.  A BB official said  the central bank was in a fix to contain the massive import surge as the depreciation of  taka would fuel inflation.
BB is therefore trying to keep the exchange rate stable by slapping high L/C margin on luxurious items. The official, however, said BB's instruction would be discouraging for import of such commodities on credit. If such items are imported without credit, BB's latest instruction would be effective in containing import of luxurious items, he said.
To check import of luxurious items without credit, the government may take initiatives to slap high import duties on luxurious items and it would be more effective than the BB's instruction, he said.
Due to high import spending, the country's trade deficit stood at $22.31 billion in July-February of FY22 from $12.36 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The amount was almost the same as the country's trade deficit in the entire FY21. In July-February, Bangladesh's current account deficit reached $12.83 billion against $825 million surplus in the same period of the previous year. The decline in remittance inflow in FY22 created added pressure on the country's reserve situation.
Remittance, another major source of the country's foreign exchange reserves, dropped by 17.74 per cent or $3.3 billion on year-on-year basis in the July-March period of FY22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia promotes Shafiuzzaman as AMD
NCC Bank signs remittance disbursement deal with RAKUB
AIBL launches contactless Islami Debit, Prepaid Cards in BD
EasyJet sees summer return to pre-Covid bookings
Stocks continue fall on selling spree
As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening
Salextra launches smartphone Motorola G31
Muhammad Ibrahim new CEO of PPP Authority


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft