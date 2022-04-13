Video
JCD demands to reduction in entry application fee and food prices in DU

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
DU Correspondent

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman demanding to reduce newly fixed admission application fee for admission test under 2021-22 session and to control increasing food prices at residential hall canteens.
JCD central President Fazlur Rahman Khokon, General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol, DU branch Convener Rakibul Islam Rakib and Member Secretary Md Aman Ullah Aman were present at the moment along with others.
The memorandum stated that students are facing various problems including hike in food prices at the halls. It also disrupts the learning environment.
It was also said the prices have been increased due to lack of proper subsidy.
"Such an environment for the best talents of the nation is unwanted, irrational and frustrating. The memorandum stated the university authorities took no measure to maintain food quality and nutrition of students at the hall".
On the other hand, they also increased the application fee for admission test ahead.
On April 7, the university authorities fixed the admission application fee at Tk 1,000 which was Tk 650 in the 2020-21 academic year. The fee was Tk 450 in 2019-20 session whereas the amount was Tk 350 in 2018-19 session.
Leaders of the organization demanded to reduce the fees urging to provide subsidy if necessary.



