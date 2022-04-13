BNP’s ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP leaders went to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and staged demonstration, which was just an ill-effort to hide their corruption and failure.

"As the so-called movement and colourful dream of mass uprising went in vain, it (BNP) is now trying to divert the public attention to different directions," he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are resorting to drama in the name of providing information on corruption aiming to escape the annoyance of the party workers and supporters.

He said the government has enough information about who is investing illegal money in instigating anti-state activities in the name of opposition.

Claiming that the government has also information about who siphoned off money aboard for the corrupt leaders of BNP, the AL general secretary warned that none of them would be spared.

Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he questioned "What is your position against the criminals and corrupt people of your party? Give a list of them if you have the courage. Submit the bank details of where the money of luxurious life aboard is coming from".

Quader said the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted on graft charges and its acting chairman Tariq Rahman is a convicted fugitive, while the party has removed an anti-corruption clause from its constitution and identified itself as a corrupt party.

BNP had stigmatised the nation by making Bangladesh champion in graft five times in a row during its era, he said, adding that people laugh when the corrupt BNP talks about graft.

Citing data published in different media, the road transport minister said the US Department of Justice seized Taka 12 crore of Tariq Rahman and the Awami League government brought the money back to the country in 2012.

Quader said following the verdict of the Bangladesh court, the Singapore government returned Taka eight crore, which was siphoned off in 2013.

Tariq Rahman and his business partner Giasuddin Al Mamun laundered Taka 21 crore to the CTNA Bank, he said.

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States investigated the case and gave testimony in a Bangladeshi court.

Besides, the AL general secretary said, Taka six crore was found at a bank account of Tariq in London, while the fugitive BNP leader siphoned off US$ 750 million to Belgium and Taka 250 million to Malaysia. The Zia family owned a multimillion-dollar house named 'Spring-14' in Dubai's Emeritus Hills, he said, "But, now they (BNP leaders) talk about corruption".

Quader said the country's people know that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken zero tolerance policy against irregularities and graft.

The people have already seen the proof of this through the cleanliness drive, he added.

If corruption and irregularities are found, none will be spared, the AL general secretary warned, saying many lawmakers, ministers and leaders of the ruling Awami League did not get relief from graft allegations.












