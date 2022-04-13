Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP leaders went to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and staged demonstration, which was just an ill-effort to hide their corruption and failure.
"As the so-called movement and colourful dream of mass uprising went in vain, it (BNP) is now trying to divert the public attention to different directions," he told a press conference at his official residence here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are resorting to drama in the name of providing information on corruption aiming to escape the annoyance of the party workers and supporters.
He said the government has enough information about who is investing illegal money in instigating anti-state activities in the name of opposition.
Claiming that the government has also information about who siphoned off money aboard for the corrupt leaders of BNP, the AL general secretary warned that none of them would be spared.
Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he questioned "What is your position against the criminals and corrupt people of your party? Give a list of them if you have the courage. Submit the bank details of where the money of luxurious life aboard is coming from".
Quader said the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted on graft charges and its acting chairman Tariq Rahman is a convicted fugitive, while the party has removed an anti-corruption clause from its constitution and identified itself as a corrupt party.
BNP had stigmatised the nation by making Bangladesh champion in graft five times in a row during its era, he said, adding that people laugh when the corrupt BNP talks about graft.
Citing data published in different media, the road transport minister said the US Department of Justice seized Taka 12 crore of Tariq Rahman and the Awami League government brought the money back to the country in 2012.
 Quader said following the verdict of the Bangladesh court, the Singapore government returned Taka eight crore, which was siphoned off in 2013.
Tariq Rahman and his business partner Giasuddin Al Mamun laundered Taka 21 crore to the CTNA Bank, he said.
He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States investigated the case and gave testimony in a Bangladeshi court.
Besides, the AL general secretary said, Taka six crore was found at a bank account of Tariq in London, while the fugitive BNP leader siphoned off US$ 750 million to Belgium and Taka 250 million to Malaysia. The Zia family owned a multimillion-dollar house named 'Spring-14' in Dubai's Emeritus Hills, he said, "But, now they (BNP leaders) talk about corruption".
Quader said the country's people know that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken zero tolerance policy against irregularities and graft.
The people have already seen the proof of this through the cleanliness drive, he added.
If corruption and irregularities are found, none will be spared, the AL general secretary warned, saying many lawmakers, ministers and leaders of the ruling Awami League did not get relief from graft allegations.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JCD demands to reduction in entry application fee and food prices in DU
BNP’s ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Paved embankment built along the bank of the Shitalakhya River
Southeast Asian rice bowl depleting fast: analysis
Covid: 22 new cases, lowest in 2yrs
Modi tells Biden world facing food shortage, India can help
Atiq blames service providers  for city’s traffic congestion
Hill tracts enlivened by Baisabi festival


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft