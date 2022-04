The country recorded the lowest Covid-19 cases during last two years as only 22 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,131.

The last time the daily cases were this low on April 5, 2020, when 23 cases were reported.

No death for Covid-19 in last 24 hours and the death tally remained at 29,124.