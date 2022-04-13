Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Modi tells Biden world facing food shortage, India can help

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

AHMEDABAD, Apr 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.
Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), PM Modi said after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat via video link.
"Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began," PM Modi said.
"The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO permits, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," PM Modi said.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JCD demands to reduction in entry application fee and food prices in DU
BNP’s ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Paved embankment built along the bank of the Shitalakhya River
Southeast Asian rice bowl depleting fast: analysis
Covid: 22 new cases, lowest in 2yrs
Modi tells Biden world facing food shortage, India can help
Atiq blames service providers  for city’s traffic congestion
Hill tracts enlivened by Baisabi festival


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft