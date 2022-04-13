Modi tells Biden world facing food shortage, India can help

AHMEDABAD, Apr 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), PM Modi said after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat via video link.

"Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began," PM Modi said.

"The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO permits, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," PM Modi said. -NDTV











