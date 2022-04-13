Atiq blames service providers  for city’s traffic congestion





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said that lack of coordination among service providers is the main reason for severe traffic congestion in the capital.

He said, "In order to get rid of this traffic jam, we have to work in a coordinated manner. There is no alternative for all the departments concerned to work together to reduce traffic congestion." The mayor was speaking at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan.

The MoU was signed to widen the intersection adjacent to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus depot at Mohammadpur.

Mayor Atique said, "We ourselves have created traffic jams by unplanned construction of various buildings and structures. Therefore we have to work in a planned way. Problems cannot be solved by working in isolation." DNCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Selim Reza and BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam signed the MoU.

DNCC Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam, Chief Estate Officer Mozammel Haque, 31 no ward Councilor Shafiqul Islam (Sentu), 33 no ward Councilor Asif Ahmed and BRTC Bus Depot in-charge Md Zulfiqar Ali, among others, were present at the time.











