Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:23 AM
Hill tracts enlivened by Baisabi festival

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

After a year full of sorrows and woes caused by the pandemic, small ethnic groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts are looking to the future with renewed hope as they ring in their new year with the traditional Baisabi festival.
The Chakma and Marma communities celebrated 'Phulbiju', the first day of the festival, by floating flowers on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake at sunrise on Tuesday
People in the hilly districts marked the occasion with various colourful events throughout the day.
The events were organised by various organisations in Rangamati.
The new year's festival goes by different names among different groups, including Baisaku, Sangrai, Biju, Bishu, Bihu and Sankrant. It celebrates the diversity of culture among the inhabitants of the hill tracts.
The message at this year's festival focused on the need to conserve the traditions and culture of the Jumma people while upholding their rights.
The festival could not be held in the last two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But young people, in particular, revelled in its return this year.
Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples' Forum (BIPF) President Prakiti Ranjan Chakma inaugurated the festival.
Speaking at the event, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, said "I am mesmerised by the diversity of the festival. It has united all of us. This is the true face of Bangladesh and it will remain so forever." "All of us want to live in harmony," said Intumoni Chakma, president of the Rangamati wing of BIPF.
"It's a festival close to our hearts. We hope that peace will prevail in the hills following the implementation of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Treaty and these cultures will be nurtured. We convey our greetings on Biju to everyone in
Bangladesh," said Supriya Chakma, president of Healer Production, a social organisation.
As many as 200 young men and women took part in the flower offering event in Rangamati's Polwell Park organised by Healer Production.
Locals in Garjantali, Kerani hills also organised programmes commemorating Phulbiju.    -bdnews24.com


