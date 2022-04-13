Flood-hit Haor farmers to get incentives: Agri Minister  

The government will provide incentives to the farmers of Haor area who were affected by the flash floods. Incentive programme will be provided from the Aus season, said the Minister for Agriculture Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after attending a meeting of the National Coordinating and Advisory Committee on Fertilizers at the conference room of the Agriculture Ministry at the Secretariat. Intensive will be given to the affected farmers as Boro is the only crop in Haor areas, he said adding the government will stand by the farmers to help them recoup losses.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and former Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury, committee member Zahirul Islam, Agriculture Secretary Saidul Islam and Industries Ministry Secretary and officials of various organizations were present.

Replying to a question Razzaque said, "300 millimeters rains were recorded in India in the two days and there is a possibility of more rains on April 14 and 15. We have no control on nature. But we are taking measures to tackle any kind of disaster."

Every year, two crore tonnes of Boro paddy are produced across the country and 12 lakh tonnes are produced in the Haor areas which may get damaged and this is a matter of big concern for Bangladesh, he said.

Besides, breaking all previous records, the government is currently providing the highest amount of subsidy and intensive for agriculture sector, he said. Talking about fertilizer, the minister said there is no crisis of fertilizer in the country.

Responding to a question from reporters on whether the farmers affected in Haor would be given incentives, Minister Abdur Razzaque said, "Of course we have incentives. Aman crop is not produced there, only one crop Boro. We have already taken steps to give incentives to Aus farmers."













