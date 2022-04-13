Hi-Tech Park to be developed in Keraniganj



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami at the foundation laying ceremony of the High-Tech Park at Keranigang on the outskirts of Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid laid the foundation stone of the 7-story hi-tech park in Keraniganj.

Addressing a function on the occasion, he said the hi-tech park will play an important role in creating skilled manpower in the country.

"There is no alternative to create skilled manpower to get the results of the fourth industrial revolution", he said adding the initiative to create skilled manpower will help face the future challenges.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami also addressed the function.

It was informed at the function that Tk 200 crore will be invested in the hi-tech park project which will have facilities to provide training to 1000 people per year.

In addition, some 3000 more people will get the opportunity to be employed directly and indirectly under the project.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government has been implementing a huge number of projects to develop digital Bangladesh.

"Already cent percent of people have access to electricity while 13 crore people are using the internet," he said. -UNB











