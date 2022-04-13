TIB finds multiple problems in corona sample testing

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) claimed that despite two years of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, there are still many problems in sample testing due to shortage of laboratories, overcrowding and poor management.

TIB said this on Tuesday in a research paper titled 'Good Governance in Coronavirus Crisis: Challenges of Inclusion and Transparency'.

Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB, Adviser Prof Sumaiya Khair, Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan, Director of Research and Policy and Senior Research Fellow Shahzada M Akram and others were present at the publication of the research paper.

According to the study, 26.1 per cent of those who went to test the sample had faced various problems. Of these, 68.6 per cent said that hygiene rules were not maintained in the laboratories at the time of taking sample. In addition, 17.3 per cent of the people went to give samples and came back after a long wait. Laboratory staff misbehaved 16.7 per cent, 10.3 per cent went to the centre more than once to give samples, and 3.2 per cent people were forced to re-test due to misreporting.

According to the survey, the service recipients had to wait an average of 2.5

days to get the report of the Covid-19 sample test. In some cases they had to wait up to a maximum of 9 days. In addition, the clients had to wait an average of 3 hours (maximum 10 hours) to give the sample in the laboratory.

The study said private hospitals have created an economic burden on clients. While the total average medical expenses at the client level including beds, medicines, ICU, oxygen and other expenses are tk 35,938 while the total average medical treatment at private hospitals is Tk 458,537. Some 3.6 per cent of the service recipients are forced to seek treatment from home due to lack of financial means.

Meanwhile, TIB has made 10 recommendations for coping with the Covid-19 crisis and for transparency. They are-

Government and project allocations for the development of coronavirus treatment should be utilized expeditiously and other infrastructural developments including ICU beds, RT-PCR laboratories should be completed in each district.

Free sample testing system in government laboratory and sample test fee in private laboratory will have to be reduced.

By involving private stakeholders, risky people who remain outside of vaccination should be identified and brought under vaccination.

Arrangements should be made for free registration and immunization in remote areas and marginalized communities using field workers of field level government and private development agencies.

Expanding the campaign to ensure the second dose of the vaccine those have got the first dose without registration. In this case, the help of local government, religious institutions, and development organizations should be taken.

The real victims need to be identified with the help of various departments, institutions, researchers, entrepreneurial associations related to micro, small and cottage industries, and distribute information about the incentive loan application process among them.

Incentives for micro, small and cottage industries need to simplify the loan process, relax various conditions and extend the repayment period.

Outside banks and financial institutions, more loans have to be distributed through small and cottage industries.

Information on source of vaccine, purchase price, distribution cost, storage and distribution should be made available to all.

Measures should be taken in all institutions related to Covid-19 treatment and vaccination and disciplinary action should be taken against those involved in irregularities and corruption.