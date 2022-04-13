RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka

Muggers have been running amok in Dhaka for the past few days, with snatchers taking advantage of brisk Eid shopping.

In a recent drive, the Rapid Action Battalion have arrested 20 muggers from Dhaka's Ramna, Khilgaon, Hatirjheel, Shahjahanpur, Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh and Wari areas over the past few days.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the elite force, urged shoppers to avoid 15 areas in the capital, especially during the hours between iftar till sehri, to prevent robberies.

These are: Khilgaon-Malibagh Railgate area, Dainik Bangla intersection, Pir Jangi Majar crossing,

Kamalapur Bot Tola, Motijheel's Culvert Road, Hatirjheel Nasir Tek, Shahbagh intersection, Gulbagh, Rajuk crossing, UBL crossing at Paltan intersection, Golap Shah Majar crossing, Abdul Gani Road, in front of the Maniknagar stadium, Nandipara Bridge, Basabo crossing.

"With the increase of Eid shoppers at various shopping malls and banks, snatchers have become active in Dhaka, creating a sense of insecurity among residents," he said.

The RAB recovered Tk 144,730, sixty mobile phones and 45 locally-made weapons during the drive.

Moin also said the elite force will continue the drive to ensure the safety and security of local residents, and businessmen coming to Dhaka from all over the country ahead of Eid.

The RAB spokesperson admitted that extortionists in the city are pressing hard on small businesses, especially traders.

"From every seller in different parts in the city, they are collecting around TK 500 to TK1,000 daily, and the pressure has increased ahead of Eid festivities," he said.

He laid out an example from Kaptan Bazar, where, he said, as soon as a van carrying poultry enters the market, especially between midnight and early morning, the drivers and owners of the poultry have to pay the extortionists a pre-determined amount.

"Otherwise, they (the extortionists) won't even allow them to unload any of the poultry," Moin said.

The extortionists collect around a few hundred thousand taka every day from Kaptan Bazar poultry businesses alone, he said. He added that extortionists operating in Shantinagar collect more than Tk 1,000 each day using similar tactics. -bdnews24.com











