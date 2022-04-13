Video
BNP leader Ishraque gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Court Correspondent

Former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka's son and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was granted bail on Tuesday after six days of his arrest in an arson attack case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after hearing on the bail prayer.
Earlier on April 6, police arrested Ishraque Hossain, while he along with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leaders were distributing leaflets highlighting the Awami League government's failure in controlling
the prices of daily essentials and against its alleged corruption.
An arrest warrant was issued against Ishraque in a case filed over setting a car on fire in 2020.
Ishraque was BNP's mayoral candidate in the last Dhaka South City Corporation elections.
An FIR was lodged against 42 people in connection with vandalising and torching vehicles on November 12, 2020. Ishraque was made an accused in the case.
 On November 18, 2020, the BNP leader secured bail from the High Court in the case.
On January 5, 2021, he surrendered before a lower court after completion of his bail period, granted by the High Court and sought bail again in the case.
On August 18, 2021, the court issued a warrant for the arrest of Ishraque after rejecting his bail petition in the case.


