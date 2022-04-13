HC orders BB to set up complaint boxes against unregistered financial bodies

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Bangladesh Bank to set up complaint boxes at district and upazila level so that common people can submit their allegations against the unregistered microfinance institutions and private lending businesses with high-interest across the country.

The HC also asked the Bangladesh Bank to inform it by 60 days on what action it has been taken against those who were involved in carrying out unauthorised and unregistered microfinance institutions as well as private lending businesses across the country.

The HC bench also directed Bangladesh Bank to submit a complete list before it by 60 days stating the details of microfinance institutions as well as private lending businesses across the country.

The HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq came up with the directives after receiving a compliance report submitted by Bangladesh Bank as per its earlier order.

In response to a writ petition, the same bench of the HC on September 27 last year ordered the Bangladesh Bank to shut down the unauthorized microcredit financial institutions and take legal steps against those with the help of local administration.

It also directed the Bangladesh Bank to form a special committee to investigate the activities of unauthorised financial institutions and submit a report on it within 45 days.

Earlier on November 30 last year, as per the HC directive, the Bangladesh Bank authority formed a special committee to probe into the illegal financial transactions of unauthorised and unregistered

financial institutions and as well as the microcredit financial institutions of the country. After conducting investigations, the Bangladesh Bank submitted a report before the HC on Tuesday.

After receiving the report, the HC bench fixed April 20 for next hearing on the matter.

Earlier on September 7 last year, Barrister Suman filed a public interest writ petition with the High Court seeking its directives for the closure of unregistered private lenders who lend at high-interest rates.

In the petition, 136 persons -- including secretaries to the finance, home and law ministries, Bangladesh Bank governor, Inspector General of Police, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in 64 districts -- were made respondents.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman said in the guise of cooperative societies, many unauthorised private lenders are lending money at high interest rates in every village of the country.

Ordinary people have become hostages to these private lenders. The amount of interest they collect on a weekly and monthly basis is skyrocketing. The per week interest is Tk500-600 for Tk10,000, and in some cases, it rises to Tk1,000," he added.

Barrister Suman stood for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Noor Us Sadiq represented the state and Advocate Maniruzzaman represented the Bangladesh Bank during Tuesday's proceedings.











