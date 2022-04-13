Video
Eid jamaat at Nat'l Eidgah after 2 years

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to hold the main Jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises after two years.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting of the Religious Affairs Ministry held at the Ministry with State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.
According to the meeting decision, the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court
premises in Dhaka at 8:30am.
If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reasons, the main jamaat will be held at 9:00am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
This would be first Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government hadn't arranged any Eid jamaat at the ground in last years from 2020, so that the virus can't spread widely in the country.
As the Covid-19 situation is improving across the world including Bangladesh and most of the people of the country have already been vaccinated, the Ministry decided to arrange the jamaat at the Eidgah.


