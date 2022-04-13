Scaled down Pahela Baishakh celebration to go ahead

Video
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:21 AM
Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent 

Security heightened on receipt of 'tips on militant activities', DMP order to finish programmes by 2pm
Though preparations for Bangla New Year festivities are proceeding at full steam, additional security measures are being taken for the event marking Pahela Baishakh at Ramna Batamul due to 'tips on militant activity,' says Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.
"A few of our allies have sent us important messages regarding militancy," he said after inspecting the security at the Ramna Batamul on Tuesday. "It is believed that militant activity is on the rise in the Indian subcontinent, Pakistan and Bangladesh."
Dhaka Metropolitan Police has said that all public events marking the Bengali New Year must be wrapped up by 2:00pm on April 14.
Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam made the announcement after inspecting the security arrangements at the Ramna Batamul on Tuesday.
The decision to end the festivities early has been taken in light of the fact that Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar, falls in the middle of the month of Ramadan, he said.
"We have noted some activity from radicalised organisations at Dhaka University too. That is why we have heightened security."
Additional security measures are always taken for the event because of the 2001 Ramna Batamul militant attack, he said.
cipating an attack. But we are alert, taking comprehensive security measures and are not dismissing anything."
The Police Commissioner said it is not possible to completely dismiss the possibility of a lone wolf attack or something similar in such situations.
Checkpoints will be set up at the entry points to the Ramna Batamul, Commissioner Shafiqul said. People will be frisked before entry and no transport will be allowed to run in the area on the day.
A trained dog squad 'swept' the Ramna area on Tuesday morning and will do so again in the evening and on Wednesday. The entire area will also be under CCTV surveillance.
The past few years have seen muted celebrations of the Bangla New Year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, as cases have dipped this year, cultural organisation Chhayanaut will be holding its usual Pahela Baishakh soirée at the Ramna Batamul this year.
The Mangal Shobhajatra, the traditional procession, will be redirected from the Dhaka University TSC to the VC Square this year due to construction work on the Metrorail project.
However, no one will be allowed to wear masks at Ramna during Pahela Baishakh, the Police Commissioner said.
"No one will be able to join the Mangal Shobhajatra procession after it starts. Only those who have been searched and allowed in can take part." There will be no food stalls at Ramna as it is the month of Ramadan, he said.
"River Police and the Fire Service diving squad will be at Ramna Lake. Plainclothes personnel will also mingle with the crowd to prevent sexual harassment."


