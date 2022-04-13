SSC, HSC exams to be held on rearranged syllabus in 2023

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for 2023 academic year will be held on a rearranged syllabus.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said this at a press conference held at the conference room of the Education Ministry on Tuesday.

Besides, SSC and HSC exams of 2023 will be held in April and June respectively which will be held on a rearranged syllabus, she added.

"SSC and its equivalent exams of 2023 will be held in April and HSC and its equivalent exams will be held in June".

The education minister said that the exams will encompass all subjects and evaluated on full marks.

This year's SSC and HSC exams are slated to begin from June 19 and August 22, respectively, with a shortened syllabus.

According to the government's academic calendar, SSC exams are held from February 1 and HSC from April 1 every year. However, these exams were not held on time in the past two years due to Covid-19.

However, the decision on holding JSC exams this year is yet to be taken, said Dipu.

She said," It will take a month and a half more to take a decision in this regard as we will need to asses many logistics."

She said it seems tough to hold JSC and equivalent exams until now as boards will remain busy in publishing results for this year's SSC, HSC exams to be held on June, August this year.

Dipu further said the annual exams will be held at schools and student will need to prepare for that. For last two years JSC exams were not held. JSC exams stand abolished from next year.

The SSC examinees of 2023 will be able to participate in a total of 162 days of class activities, including lessons of class nine and ten if class activities continue till December this year. Normally they would have had 316 days of class activities to participate in, she said.

However, they have attended online classes, submitted assignments following revised syllabus for examinees of 2022 based on class activities of 15 days and so their examinations will be taken following it, said the minister.

Meanwhile, HSC and equivalent examinees of 2023 could not attend physical classes for 8 months so their examination will be held based on syllabus fixed for 2022 based on 180 days of class activity, she added.











