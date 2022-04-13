Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD loses NY lawsuit over BB cyber heist against Manila resort

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Business Correspondent

The parent company of Manila integrated resort Solaire, Bloomberry Resorts Corp, says a lawsuit brought against it by Bangladesh Bank for allegedly aiding and abetting the loss of US$81 million stolen by hackers in 2016 has been dismissed by a New York Court, Philippines newspapers reported on Tuesday.
The case was brought against Bloomberry subsidiary Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc, (BRHI) and others, in 2020 alleging conversion, theft and misappropriation; aiding and abetting the same; conspiracy to commit the same; fraud; aiding and abetting and conspiracy to commit fraud; conspiracy to commit trespass against chattels; and unjust
enrichment.
The Bangladesh Bank had been looking to recoup at least some of the stolen funds, some of which was previously found to have been transacted and lost through Philippines casinos.
Aside from BRHI and Solaire, defendants named in the case included Midas Hotel & Casino located in the Clark Freeport Zone north of Manila.
In a Monday filing with the Philippine Stock Exchange, Bloomberry said the New York Court had last week granted its motion to dismiss the complaint filed by Bangladesh Bank for lack of jurisdiction.
The court, Bloomberry said, "Ordered that the defendant Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc.'s motion to dismiss the complaint is granted, and the complaint is dismissed in its entirety as against the defendant, with costs and disbursements to defendant [BRHI] as taxed by the Clerk of the Court, and the Clerk is directed to enter judgment accordingly in favor of defendant [BRHI]."
The original 2016 incident saw North Korean hackers issued 35 fraudulent instructions to transfer almost US$1 billion from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The US bank blocked the majority of those but not before five transactions worth a combined US$101 million were processed.
Bangladesh Bank eventually recouped US$20 million traced to Sri Lanka, however US$81 million transferred to the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) in the Philippines was transacted and lost, partially through casinos, including Solaire, where some of the funds were used to purchase gaming chips and play in junket rooms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB finds multiple problems in corona sample testing
Two traders pick halkhatas (new account books) of their choice from a shop
Russia's military action in Ukraine was 'unavoidable': Putin
Biden, Modi in 'candid' Ukraine war talks as Indian stance frustrates US
RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
Swindler of investors' Tk 1.7b held, paraded before press by RAB  
BNP leader Ishraque gets bail
HC orders BB to set up complaint boxes against unregistered financial bodies


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft