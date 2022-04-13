Govt subsidy for fertilizer likely to continue

Though the subsidy of fertilizer rose at Tk30,000 crore from only Tk 7,717crore of last fiscal year of 2020-21, the government is committed to subsidize the entire amount for the sake of the country's farmers. Of the entire amount, Tk27, 000crore has already been given and the rest will also be paid.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque, also presidium member of ruling Awami League, on Tuesday made the announcement

at a press briefing held in his ministry conference room at Secretariat.

Earlier, the minister chaired the meeting of the National Coordination and Consultation Committee on Fertilizer at the same place.

Committee members Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Matia Chowdhury, lawmaker Joaherul Islam, Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam, Industry Secretary Zakia Sultana and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Dr. Abdur Razzaque said the government will have to spend the additional amount in subsidy for fertilizer this year due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This year the subsidy amount for fertilizer is Tk30, 000 of which Tk27, 000crore has already been spent. The fertilizer price in the international market soared sharply during the pandemic. Moreover, the supply has been affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war increasing the expenditure," he added.

He said that the ministry in mid-February announced that the subsidy amount for fertilizer would be Tk28, 000crore due to an increase in prices triggered by Covid-19. But, the amount rose at Tk30, 000crore due to the war. The government will also spend the additional Tk2, 000crore for the farmers.

At Tuesday's meeting, the minister said potassium was usually imported from Russia, Belarus and Canada. Now, potassium is being imported from only Canada. Fertilizer import from Russia and Belarus had been suspended, which has led to an increase in price.

Referring to food security, Razzaque said that global food prices have skyrocketed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, worldwide food price was at its highest in March this year prompting the fear of food insecurity globally, he added.

Referring to the food situation in Canada, he said, "The people like Canada have been buying food items standing in the queue. No one of the country's people is being given more than two packets of bread and five litres of edible oil at a time. They have been buying food items together with their whole family members to meet up their demands."

"In this situation, we must keep agriculture production uninterrupted and should not become dependent on foreign countries for food. We are working to ensure food security," Razzaque said, adding that there is no crisis of fertilizer in the country amid the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war situation.

In the previous coordination meeting, the ministry set the fertilizer demand target at 67 lakh MT. Of the total amount, 26 lakh tonnes is urea, seven lakh tonnes TSP, 15 lakh tonnes DAP, 7.5 lakh tonnes MOP, 1, 41,000 tonnes zinc sulfate and the rest gypsum and boron.









