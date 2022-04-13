Video
Inter-ministerial workshop on 4IR by a2i

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Aspire to Innovation-a2I of ICT department organized a workshop for ministerial level to inform the ministries and subordinate agencies about Fourth Industrial Revolution .
Total 42 officials from various ministries, departments and agencies took part in a day-long workshop on 'Identifying potential fields and related technologies for undertaking suitable projects / initiatives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution' at the conference room of the National Museum of Science and Technology at Agargaon in the city on Monday.
a2i Project Director (joint secretary) Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir gave a presentation on the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the workshop. Besides, Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Md Shaiful Islam, Head of Technology of iLab, Faruq Ahmed Jewel and Domain Expert Md Mahfuzul Alam conducted various sessions in the workshop.
a2i is continuously organizing such workshops for the use of technology related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



