Mamun elected President, Alamgir GS of Defence Journalists’ Assoc

A total of 22 members of the association cast their votes in the election. DJAB members including Army, Navy and Air Force officials, Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid, DRU General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib and senior officials of ISPR were also present at the election and Iftar programme presided over by the outgoing president of DJAB, Abul Khair. Mamunur Rashid of The Daily Observer and Alamgir Hossain of The Shomoyer Alo have been elected President and General Secretary of Defence Journalists' Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) respectively for the year 2023-2024. The election was held on Tuesday (April 12) at a restaurant in the capital.After the vote count, Chief Election Commissioner of the DJAB Election Steering Committee and President of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Nazrul Islam Mithu officially announced the new committee. After that, an Iftar Mahfil was held there on the initiative of DJAB.The other office-bearers of the 13-member DJAB Executive Committee, who have been elected for the next two years, are - Vice-President Jahangir Alam, Joint Secretary Tariqul Islam Masoom, Treasure Jamal Uddin, Organising Secretary Ahamed Ullah, Office Secretary Ismail Hossain Imu, Publicity and Publication Secretary Sayf Bablu, Training and Research Secretary Sazzad Mahmud Khan, Sports and Cultural Secretary Kamal Hossain Talukdar and three executive members Masud Karim, Meraj Miju and Ali Asif Shawan respectively.Two other election commissioners of the DJAB Election Steering Committee Akhtar Hossain, General Secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, were also present.A total of 22 members of the association cast their votes in the election. DJAB members including Army, Navy and Air Force officials, Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid, DRU General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib and senior officials of ISPR were also present at the election and Iftar programme presided over by the outgoing president of DJAB, Abul Khair.