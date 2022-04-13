Video
Chaitra Sankranti today

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

The Bangalee nation will celebrate traditional Chaitra Sankranti festival today marking the last day of the Bangla year.
Chaitra is the last month of Basanta (spring season) in Bangla calendar.
It is celebrated more in rural areas than in towns, where it has been being celebrated for hundreds of years. It is the day before Pohela Boishakh (the first day of Bangla calendar) and more popular than Pohela Boishakh in rural areas.
In recent years it has also been adopted into the urban lifestyle.
On Chaitra Sankranti, the Bangalees usually say goodbye to the outgoing Bangla year and welcome the Nababarsho (New Year) on Pohela Boishakh through different festivities.
In many places across the country including the capital, Chaitra Sankranti is celebrated through arranging fairs, pitha melas, musical events and other festivities.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival was not celebrated in public places in the last two years, but this year the celebration is expected to get back its glorious past of fanfare manner.     -BSS


