

Ensure political stability in Pakistan



However, a series of unprecedented and unexpected events occurred before his exit. Thanks to the country's apex court's timely intervention that helped resolve the constitutional crisis brewing over a weeklong political mudslinging between government and opposition political parties. We believe the role the country's court played above any fear or favour is a glaring example of independence of highest judiciary as the guardian of constitution. The crisis reportedly intensified following a dismissal of no-confidence move of opposition members by deputy speaker brought against Imran Khan.



Sadly, the untimely fall of Mr Khan's government once again confirms the political culture of that country still remains far from democracy. Moreover, it also hints at a top-down bankruptcy in the country's political culture. Imran Khan, a proverbial cricket icon using his unparalleled celebrity image assumed state power in 2018. Timing of his arrival in Pakistan politics couldn't have been better as a third force. And a growing demand for a change in the country's state power had been long felt, through his nationalist image.



Interestingly, his rise to state power marked a splurge of greetings from the entire subcontinent; unquestionably it has been unmatched in the case of other Pakistani statesman earlier. In fact, his uncompromising stance on the Kashmir issue and nationalist spirit of not bowing down to Western hegemony won him the support of large section of Pakistani people.



Concurrently, his failures to address internal crises like increasing inflation, huge burden of foreign debt and growing closeness with China and Russia later called his leadership into question. As keen observers of global politics, we cannot rule out the regional implications of the fallout of Khan's government. Because the democracy that virtually failed to take root there since its birth amid gross interference of its powerful army only gave rise to cross-border militancy destabilizing regional peace across the entire sub-continent.



Moreover, a sudden regime change in Pakistan, a nuclear power is no less important in the context of new polarization in geopolitical equation over latest Ukraine crisis. In his address to the nation on the eve of no-confidence move, Imran Khan said that though he accepted the apex court verdict, he would not accept the new government. This clearly suggests the country is heading towards a more politically suspenseful future, until the next general elections to be held in October 2023.



