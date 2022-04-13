Video
Short syllabus for exams in 2023

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams for the next year will be held in a shorter syllabus, says Education Minister Dipu Moni. Addressing a media call yesterday, at the Secretariat, she informed the matter.

The students who will take the SSC exams next year did not get the opportunity to attend in-person classes till March 15. If schools are open till December, they will only get 162 days in class for their necessary lectures, whereas they would have gotten 316 days if the institutions were not closed. The students could not go to in-person classes till September 12, 2021 after the pandemic unfolded in March 2020. And once again, from January 20 to February 21, educational institutions were shut down due to the rise in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The education minister also hinted at scrapping JSC, JDC and equivalent exams this year.

We hope that the authorities concerned will arrange exams by maintaining the quality of education following the short syllabus.
Anik Ahmed
Over email



